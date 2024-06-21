Roth Capital Comments on Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc.’s Q4 2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital upped their Q4 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research note issued on Thursday, June 20th. Roth Capital analyst M. Koranda now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.13. Roth Capital currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sportsman’s Warehouse’s current full-year earnings is ($0.16) per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SPWH. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.40.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Price Performance

Shares of SPWH stock opened at $2.61 on Friday. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $6.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.63.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $244.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.36 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 10.25% and a negative net margin of 2.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sportsman’s Warehouse

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPWH. FMR LLC raised its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 2,861.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,759,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,368,000 after buying an additional 4,598,421 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,488,000. AWH Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,167,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 19.5% during the first quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 744,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 121,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the fourth quarter worth $384,000. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Sportsman’s Warehouse news, Director Steven W. Sansom acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.91 per share, for a total transaction of $29,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

