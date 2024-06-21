Sabre Gold Mines (TSE:SGLD) Shares Down 7.1%

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (TSE:SGLD – Get Free Report) shares were down 7.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 24,413 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 31,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Sabre Gold Mines Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.64, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.13. The company has a market cap of C$10.35 million, a PE ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.01.

About Sabre Gold Mines

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its 100% owned flagship property is the Copperstone gold project that covers approximately 12,258 acres of surface area and mineral rights located in La Paz County, Arizona. The company was formerly known as Arizona Gold Corp.

