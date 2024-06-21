Safeguard Financial LLC Has $321,000 Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Safeguard Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,109 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the quarter. Safeguard Financial LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ellenbecker Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.6% in the first quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 3,840 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 29.5% during the first quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 11.5% during the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,949 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the first quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 10,573 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 212,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,428,000 after acquiring an additional 6,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total value of $508,150.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 144,685 shares in the company, valued at $22,566,519.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total transaction of $266,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,107.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total value of $508,150.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 144,685 shares in the company, valued at $22,566,519.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 135,958 shares of company stock worth $22,383,553. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.67.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $177.71 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.83 and a fifty-two week high of $182.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $171.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

