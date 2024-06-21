Safestore (LON:SAFE) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $807.73

Safestore Holdings Plc (LON:SAFE – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 807.73 ($10.26) and traded as low as GBX 794.50 ($10.10). Safestore shares last traded at GBX 797.50 ($10.13), with a volume of 351,831 shares changing hands.

Safestore Trading Down 1.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 914.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.75, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 819.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 807.77.

Get Safestore alerts:

Safestore Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. Safestore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,370.79%.

About Safestore

Safestore is the UK's largest self storage group with 190 stores on 31 October 2023, comprising 133 wholly owned stores in the UK (including 73 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool, Sheffield, Leeds, Newcastle, and Bristol), 29 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 11 stores in Spain, 11 stores in the Netherlands and 6 stores in Belgium.

Recommended Stories

