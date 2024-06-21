Sangoma Technologies (OTCMKTS:SAMOF) Shares Up 0.4%

Sangoma Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:SAMOF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.31 and last traded at $5.30. Approximately 4,593 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 316% from the average daily volume of 1,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.28.

Sangoma Technologies Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.07.

Sangoma Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sangoma Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of value-based Communications as a Service (CaaS) solutions. The firm’s CaaS offerings include Unified Communications as a Service, SIP Trunking as a Service, Contact Center as a Service, Desktop as a Service, Communications Platform as a Service, Fax as a Service, Video Meetings as a Service, Device as a Service, and Access Control as a Service.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sangoma Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangoma Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.