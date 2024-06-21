Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Given New $182.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $142.00 to $182.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 47.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SRPT. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 14th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Sarepta Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.12.

Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $123.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.44. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $55.25 and a 1-year high of $146.68. The company has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 1,122.73 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.21.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $413.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.52 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.44) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Dallan Murray sold 3,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $508,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,537,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $140,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 27.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 102.8% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,453,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $317,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,427 shares in the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 489.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

