Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) and New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC) Critical Review

New Found Gold and Seabridge Gold are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.4% of New Found Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.9% of Seabridge Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 12.8% of Seabridge Gold shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for New Found Gold and Seabridge Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Found Gold 0 0 2 0 3.00 Seabridge Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

New Found Gold currently has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 185.71%. Given New Found Gold’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe New Found Gold is more favorable than Seabridge Gold.

This table compares New Found Gold and Seabridge Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Found Gold N/A -123.65% -99.05% Seabridge Gold N/A -5.45% -3.01%

Volatility and Risk

New Found Gold has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seabridge Gold has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares New Found Gold and Seabridge Gold’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Found Gold N/A N/A -$59.18 million ($0.30) -10.50 Seabridge Gold N/A N/A -$21.68 million ($0.36) -41.25

Seabridge Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than New Found Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About New Found Gold

New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario. It primarily explores for gold deposit. The company holds 100% interests in the Queensway project that includes 96 mineral licenses and 6,659 claims covering an area of 166,475 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland. The company was formerly known as Palisade Resources Corp. and changed its name to New Found Gold Corp. in June 2017. New Found Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. The company was formerly known as Seabridge Resources Inc. and changed its name to Seabridge Gold Inc. in June 2002. Seabridge Gold Inc. was incorporated in 1979 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

