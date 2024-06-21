Seagate Technology Holdings plc to Post Q3 2026 Earnings of $1.81 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:STX)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Seagate Technology in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 18th. Zacks Research analyst V. Doshi now expects that the data storage provider will earn $1.81 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.62. The consensus estimate for Seagate Technology’s current full-year earnings is $0.44 per share.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The data storage provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on STX. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Seagate Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Seagate Technology in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush raised Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.29.

Get Our Latest Report on STX

Seagate Technology Stock Down 3.2 %

Seagate Technology stock opened at $102.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.07 and a 200-day moving average of $89.15. Seagate Technology has a 1 year low of $57.32 and a 1 year high of $107.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,378 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,051,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $783,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 351,694 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $23,194,000 after buying an additional 132,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,804,277 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $184,942,000 after buying an additional 10,697 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,074,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 5,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.99, for a total transaction of $592,740.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,218,378.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,074,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,531 shares of company stock valued at $3,592,946 over the last ninety days. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -217.05%.

About Seagate Technology

(Get Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.