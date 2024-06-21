Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch Acquires 106,620 Shares

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch acquired 106,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$11.66 per share, with a total value of C$1,243,189.20.

SES stock opened at C$11.70 on Friday. Secure Energy Services Inc. has a 12 month low of C$5.90 and a 12 month high of C$12.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$11.42 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.54, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$360.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$351.30 million. Secure Energy Services had a return on equity of 41.83% and a net margin of 6.12%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Secure Energy Services Inc. will post 0.699877 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.62%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SES shares. ATB Capital increased their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$13.25 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.25.

Secure Energy Services Inc engages in the waste management and energy infrastructure businesses primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments, Environmental Waste Management, Energy Infrastructure, and Oilfield Services. The Environmental Waste Management segment includes a network of waste processing facilities, produced water pipelines, industrial landfills, waste transfer, and metal recycling facilities.

