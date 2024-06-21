Sekisui House (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $22.47

Shares of Sekisui House, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.47 and traded as low as $21.81. Sekisui House shares last traded at $21.81, with a volume of 51,065 shares traded.

Sekisui House Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.68.

Sekisui House Company Profile

Sekisui House, Ltd. designs, constructs, and contracts built-to-order detached houses in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Custom Detached Houses, Rental Housing, Architectural/Civil Engineering, Remodeling, Real Estate Management Fees, Houses For Sale, Condominiums, Urban Redevelopment, and Overseas segments.

