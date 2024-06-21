Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $54.51

Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $54.51 and traded as high as $59.26. Seneca Foods shares last traded at $58.27, with a volume of 18,885 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Seneca Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 6.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $413.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.56.

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $307.98 million for the quarter. Seneca Foods had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 13.74%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its position in Seneca Foods by 123.5% during the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 113,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,952,000 after buying an additional 62,707 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,860,000 after purchasing an additional 26,598 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 9,173 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 23,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 8,181 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seneca Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.51% of the company’s stock.

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fruits and Vegetables, Prepared Food Products, and Snack Products. The company offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; jarred fruit; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, Cherryman, Green Valley, and READ.

