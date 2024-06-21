Serinus Energy (LON:SENX) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Shares of Serinus Energy plc (LON:SENX – Get Free Report) were down 7.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.50 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.50 ($0.03). Approximately 108,250 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 247,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.70 ($0.03).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Serinus Energy in a report on Monday, May 13th.

The company has a market cap of £2.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.75 and a beta of -0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2.85 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2.68.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Auld sold 29,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04), for a total value of £896.13 ($1,138.67). 4.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Serinus Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in Tunisia and Romania. It owns a 100% deemed working interest in the Satu Mare concession covering an area of approximately 729,000 gross acres situated within the Pannonian Basin, Romania.

