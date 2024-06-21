ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by New Hampshire Trust

New Hampshire Trust lessened its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 15 shares during the quarter. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 266.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $850.00 to $830.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $920.00 to $875.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $820.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $830.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $814.48.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NOW opened at $734.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $723.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $738.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $150.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.96. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $527.24 and a 52-week high of $815.32.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 20.34%. Research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $727.38, for a total value of $90,922.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,112 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,606.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $727.38, for a total transaction of $90,922.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,112 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,606.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.99, for a total value of $1,381,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,521,422.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,530 shares of company stock worth $3,997,012. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.