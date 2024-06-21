SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN) Shares Acquired by Perpetual Ltd

Perpetual Ltd increased its position in shares of SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 317,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,112 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd owned 0.23% of SharkNinja worth $19,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SharkNinja during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,751,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in SharkNinja in the third quarter valued at $99,595,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in SharkNinja during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,529,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SharkNinja during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,939,000. Finally, Steamboat Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SharkNinja in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,636,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.77% of the company’s stock.

SharkNinja Stock Down 2.2 %

SN opened at 77.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.88 billion and a PE ratio of 57.58. SharkNinja, Inc. has a twelve month low of 25.84 and a twelve month high of 80.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of 71.26 and a 200 day moving average price of 59.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SharkNinja ( NYSE:SN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported 1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 0.95 by 0.11. The company had revenue of 1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 949.88 million. SharkNinja had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 4.25%. SharkNinja’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SN has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on SharkNinja in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of SharkNinja from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of SharkNinja from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a report on Thursday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, China Renaissance started coverage on SharkNinja in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SharkNinja currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of 74.56.

SharkNinja Profile

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

