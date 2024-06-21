Sharps Technology (STSS) versus Its Peers Head to Head Contrast

Sharps Technology (NASDAQ:STSS – Get Free Report) is one of 233 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Sharps Technology to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sharps Technology and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Sharps Technology alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sharps Technology N/A -$9.84 million -0.47 Sharps Technology Competitors $1.04 billion $3.90 million -4,368.47

Sharps Technology’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Sharps Technology. Sharps Technology is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Sharps Technology has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sharps Technology’s rivals have a beta of 0.85, meaning that their average share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

17.2% of Sharps Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.5% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.1% of Sharps Technology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.2% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Sharps Technology and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sharps Technology N/A -102.25% -72.97% Sharps Technology Competitors -627.86% -133.35% -27.87%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Sharps Technology and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sharps Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Sharps Technology Competitors 1670 4450 8636 232 2.50

As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 28.45%. Given Sharps Technology’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sharps Technology has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Sharps Technology rivals beat Sharps Technology on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Sharps Technology

(Get Free Report)

Sharps Technology, Inc., a medical device company, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells safety syringe products in the United States. It offers Sharps Provensa, an ultra-low waste space syringe for the administration of various vaccines and injectable medications. Sharps Technology, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Melville, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Sharps Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharps Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.