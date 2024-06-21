Shift4 Payments, Inc. to Post Q3 2025 Earnings of $1.05 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:FOUR)

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Cantwell now forecasts that the company will earn $1.05 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.03. The consensus estimate for Shift4 Payments’ current full-year earnings is $3.01 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Shift4 Payments’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

FOUR has been the subject of a number of other reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Shift4 Payments from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $91.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Shift4 Payments has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.53.

Shares of Shift4 Payments stock opened at $70.61 on Friday. Shift4 Payments has a 12-month low of $42.91 and a 12-month high of $92.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 47.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.72.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 25.21% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $263.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.55 million.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its position in Shift4 Payments by 79.0% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 49,166.7% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter worth $112,000. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Jared Isaacman purchased 39,135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,506,205.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 621,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,830,446.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jared Isaacman bought 39,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,506,205.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 621,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,830,446.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nancy Disman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.34, for a total transaction of $723,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 274,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,890,172.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

