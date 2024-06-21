Shuttle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SHPH) Shares Down 8.1%

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHPH – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 8.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.38 and last traded at $0.38. 65,386 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 94,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 6.1 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.43.

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SHPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter.

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to cure cancers. It develops Ropidoxuridine, an oral halogenated pyrimidine to treat patients with brain tumors and sarcomas SP-1-161, an HDAC inhibitor that initiates the mutated in ataxia-telangiectasia response pathway for radiation sensitizing cancer cells and protecting normal cells; SP-2-225, a pre-clinical class IIb that effects on the regulation of the immune system; and SP-1-303, a pre-clinical selective Class I HDAC for the treatment of ER positive cancers .

