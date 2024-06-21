Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Acquires 748 Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 95.6% in the 4th quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 3,382,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,396,000 after buying an additional 1,653,211 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 110.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 653,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,373,000 after buying an additional 342,752 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,514,000. Goldstein Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 309.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 240,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,029,000 after buying an additional 182,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,496,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,023,000 after buying an additional 77,589 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GBIL opened at $99.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.91 and a 200-day moving average of $99.93. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 12 month low of $99.64 and a 12 month high of $100.89.

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

