Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Acquires New Position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 12,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDVY. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ RDVY opened at $55.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.11. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 12-month low of $43.30 and a 12-month high of $56.28.

About First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

