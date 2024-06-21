Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 26.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,739 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 507.5% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 29,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 25,040 shares during the period. McAdam LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 6,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 23.1% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. Finally, OxenFree Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,544,000.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

IMCG stock opened at $68.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.77 and a 200-day moving average of $66.68. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $53.01 and a 12 month high of $70.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

