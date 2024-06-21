Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,527 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,399,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,967,735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893,711 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 106.9% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,510,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,345,000 after acquiring an additional 3,879,901 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 76,887,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,409,007,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655,216 shares during the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $179,718,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 443.9% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 2,560,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,736,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089,356 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $72.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

