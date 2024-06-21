Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Buys 99 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,557 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 54.6% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 971.4% during the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

IBM opened at $173.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $171.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.93. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $129.18 and a twelve month high of $199.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.72.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 75.65%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.29.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

