Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 11,526 BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC)

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.45% of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Bush Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000.

BlackRock Flexible Income ETF Price Performance

BINC opened at $52.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.10. BlackRock Flexible Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.54 and a 1 year high of $52.62.

BlackRock Flexible Income ETF Company Profile

The BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (BINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed approach to multisector fixed-income exposure globally. It may hold debt and income-producing securities, of any credit quality or maturity, with the objective of maximizing long-term income and capital appreciation.

