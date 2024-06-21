Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Grows Holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 410.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Sharkey Howes & Javer raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 59,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,568 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 30,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 887,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,736,000 after purchasing an additional 25,254 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 13,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BATS:IFRA opened at $42.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

