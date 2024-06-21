Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Has $471,000 Stock Position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 40.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IXC. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000.

iShares Global Energy ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

IXC opened at $40.75 on Friday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $35.64 and a twelve month high of $45.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.72 and a 200-day moving average of $40.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.52.

About iShares Global Energy ETF

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

