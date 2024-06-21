Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Has $548,000 Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $208.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.74. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.71 and a 1-year high of $214.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $207.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.08.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 49.10%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WM. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $202.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $207.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $214.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.61.

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.28, for a total value of $859,610.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,324,156.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

