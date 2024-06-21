Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Has $573,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 821 shares during the quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EFA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 131.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 69,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,784,000 after acquiring an additional 39,407 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,895,000 after purchasing an additional 10,024 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,400,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 54,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 23,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

EFA stock opened at $78.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.32. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.68 and a fifty-two week high of $82.16.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

