Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 281.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,113 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 3,034 shares during the quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Towerpoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $3,427,000. Richelieu Gestion SA bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $307,000. Finally, Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in Visa by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,926 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Redburn Atlantic restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $307.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Visa from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Visa from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Visa in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $322.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.76.

Visa Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE V opened at $276.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $273.99 and its 200 day moving average is $272.74. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $224.98 and a twelve month high of $290.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,959,322.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,959,322.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at $713,950.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,402 shares of company stock valued at $9,559,382. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

