Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Increases Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $6,776,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $717,000. Highland Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 252,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,154,000 after buying an additional 24,094 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 106,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,922,000 after buying an additional 6,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Trust Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 26,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after buying an additional 7,867 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $120.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.57. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $98.40 and a 12 month high of $121.64.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

