Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Invests $205,000 in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC acquired a new position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of US Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in US Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in US Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in US Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in US Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 98.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get US Foods alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

USFD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of US Foods from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of US Foods from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (up from $58.00) on shares of US Foods in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of US Foods from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of US Foods from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

US Foods Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of USFD stock opened at $52.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $35.66 and a 1 year high of $55.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.60.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). US Foods had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.93 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

US Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.