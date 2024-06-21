Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Makes New $536,000 Investment in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 883 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Perpetual Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 216.8% during the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 3,054 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,855,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth about $378,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.2% during the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,805 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,740,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 7.8% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,191 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 174.4% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $3,228,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,835,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $3,228,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,835,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.54, for a total transaction of $10,126,825.94. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,443.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 69,425 shares of company stock valued at $41,919,791. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NFLX. KeyCorp raised their price target on Netflix from $705.00 to $707.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $633.53.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NFLX

Netflix Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $679.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $292.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $344.73 and a 1 year high of $689.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $620.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $574.17.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.