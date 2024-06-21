Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Purchases 16,918 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 218.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,918 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. S. R. Schill & Associates raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 216,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,056,000 after acquiring an additional 8,534 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 68.2% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter. Napatree Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $755,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $592,000. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 264,159.1% in the fourth quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 58,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 58,115 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTL opened at $27.78 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $24.47 and a 1-year high of $30.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.61.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

