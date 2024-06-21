Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Purchases 425 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 7,897.5% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 967,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,183,000 after acquiring an additional 955,755 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $52,032,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 88.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,476,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,003,000 after acquiring an additional 693,985 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,511,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,973,000 after acquiring an additional 547,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 820,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,585,000 after acquiring an additional 405,561 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $71.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.45. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $62.95 and a 12 month high of $75.55.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

