Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Purchases 711 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG)

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC owned 0.07% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the fourth quarter worth $296,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Stock Performance

FAUG opened at $43.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $615.58 million, a PE ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.65.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (FAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAUG was launched on Nov 6, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

