Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 367.3% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000.

VGLT opened at $58.85 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $51.90 and a 12-month high of $64.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.04 and a 200-day moving average of $58.53.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

