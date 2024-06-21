Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 16,529 FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – October (BATS:DOCT)

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – October (BATS:DOCT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 16,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCT. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Presidio Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Schulz Wealth LTD. acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - October alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – October Stock Performance

BATS DOCT opened at $38.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $186.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.22.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – October Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – October (DOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DOCT was launched on Oct 16, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

