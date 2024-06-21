Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Sells 205 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Bank purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. 37.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DIA opened at $392.08 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $323.21 and a fifty-two week high of $400.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $387.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $384.23.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

