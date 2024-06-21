Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Takes $459,000 Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of VGIT opened at $58.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.34. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $56.07 and a 52-week high of $59.67.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.1787 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.