Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Trims Stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC reduced its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SMG. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 135.2% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after acquiring an additional 9,083 shares during the period. Cullen Investment Group LTD. increased its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 13,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 77,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,183,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,226,000 after acquiring an additional 25,863 shares during the period. 74.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Scotts Miracle-Gro

In other news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total transaction of $2,159,770.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,746,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,684,656.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 26.46% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE SMG opened at $64.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.77. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12-month low of $43.67 and a 12-month high of $77.95.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative return on equity of 20.97% and a negative net margin of 10.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.78 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -42.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Truist Financial cut Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Scotts Miracle-Gro has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

