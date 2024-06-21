Silvaco Group (NASDAQ:SVCO) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Silvaco Group (NASDAQ:SVCO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 59.73% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SVCO. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Silvaco Group in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on Silvaco Group in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum began coverage on Silvaco Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on Silvaco Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Silvaco Group in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

SVCO opened at $17.53 on Friday. Silvaco Group has a 52-week low of $15.81 and a 52-week high of $21.59.

Silvaco Group Inc is a provider of TCAD, EDA software and SIP solutions which enable semiconductor design and AI through software and innovation. The company’s solutions are used for process and device development across display, power devices, automotive, memory, high performance compute, photonics, internet of things and 5G/6G mobile markets for complex SoC design.

