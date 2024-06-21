Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) Shares Down 3.9%

Shares of Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX – Get Free Report) fell 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.88 and last traded at $8.08. 657,495 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 95% from the average session volume of 337,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.41.

Silverback Therapeutics Trading Down 4.3 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.73. The company has a market capitalization of $278.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 0.60.

About Silverback Therapeutics

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue-targeted therapeutics for the treatment of chronic viral infections, cancer, and other serious diseases. The company offers SBT8230 to treat chronic hepatitis B virus infection by eliciting an anti-viral immune response by targeting TLR8 activation to the liver.

