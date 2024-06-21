Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN) Shares Down 1.4%

Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$11.02 and last traded at C$11.04. 61,504 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 93,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.20.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Slate Grocery REIT from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Slate Grocery REIT from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. CIBC lowered their price target on Slate Grocery REIT from C$9.75 to C$9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Slate Grocery REIT from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.
Slate Grocery REIT is an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately U.S. $1.3 billion of critical real estate infrastructure across major U.S. metro markets that communities rely upon for their everyday needs. The REIT's resilient grocery-anchored portfolio and strong credit tenants provide unitholders with durable cash flows and the potential for capital appreciation over the longer term.
