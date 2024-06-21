SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Stock Position Lessened by Alaska Permanent Fund Corp

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp decreased its holdings in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,314 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,372 shares during the quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp owned 0.06% of SLM worth $2,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SLM by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SLM by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,328 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SLM by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SLM by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 26,541 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SLM by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SLM opened at $20.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.16. SLM Co. has a 1-year low of $12.26 and a 1-year high of $22.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.13.

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.18. SLM had a return on equity of 45.65% and a net margin of 25.15%. The firm had revenue of $837.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SLM Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. SLM’s payout ratio is currently 13.75%.

SLM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of SLM in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on SLM from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. TD Cowen upped their target price on SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on SLM from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on SLM from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.18.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

