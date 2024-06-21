Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) Announces Earnings Results

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $159.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Smith & Wesson Brands Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:SWBI opened at $16.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.16. Smith & Wesson Brands has a 1 year low of $10.38 and a 1 year high of $18.05. The stock has a market cap of $756.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 1.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Craig Hallum upgraded Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, and Gemtech brands.

