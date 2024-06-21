Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.27

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.27 and traded as low as $8.15. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure shares last traded at $8.17, with a volume of 196,352 shares changing hands.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $359.42 million, a PE ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.27.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $67.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.55 million. Research analysts forecast that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is presently 70.59%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 4.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 11,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments boosted its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 633,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,046,000 after acquiring an additional 4,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 4,293 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs and manufactures specialized equipment for oil and natural gas operators in the United States. The company provides mobile proppant and fluid management systems, as well as last mile logistics management services. It offers systems, mobilization, and last mile logistics services that are used to unload, store, and deliver proppant, water and/or chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites.

