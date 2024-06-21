Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.00

Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.00 and traded as low as $4.00. Sono-Tek shares last traded at $4.19, with a volume of 15,512 shares.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.00. The company has a market capitalization of $65.99 million, a PE ratio of 52.38 and a beta of -0.23.
Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 million. Sono-Tek had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 7.31%. Research analysts expect that Sono-Tek Co. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. The company also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.
