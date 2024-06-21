Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.00

Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.00 and traded as low as $4.00. Sono-Tek shares last traded at $4.19, with a volume of 15,512 shares.

Sono-Tek Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.00. The company has a market capitalization of $65.99 million, a PE ratio of 52.38 and a beta of -0.23.

Get Sono-Tek alerts:

Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 million. Sono-Tek had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 7.31%. Research analysts expect that Sono-Tek Co. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Sono-Tek

About Sono-Tek

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sono-Tek stock. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Sono-Tek Co. ( NASDAQ:SOTK Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 89,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.57% of Sono-Tek at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.89% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. The company also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sono-Tek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sono-Tek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.