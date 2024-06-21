Southern Michigan Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SOMC) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $16.83

Shares of Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOMC – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.83 and traded as low as $16.00. Southern Michigan Bancorp shares last traded at $16.00, with a volume of 300 shares traded.
Southern Michigan Bancorp Stock Down 0.3 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.62 and a 200 day moving average of $16.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.
Southern Michigan Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SOMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Southern Michigan Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $12.04 million during the quarter.
Southern Michigan Bancorp Increases Dividend
Southern Michigan Bancorp Company Profile
Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Michigan Bank & Trust that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, institutions, and governmental agencies primarily in the southwest Michigan communities. Its deposit products include interest and non-interest checking, savings, and various types of money market accounts; time, savings, and demand deposits; and certificates of deposit and IRAs.
