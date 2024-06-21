SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF (NYSEARCA:SPRE) Stock Price Up 0.7%

SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF (NYSEARCA:SPRE – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.50 and last traded at $19.50. Approximately 20,439 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 48,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.37.

SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a market cap of $112.52 million, a P/E ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.51.

SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF (SPRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of Shariah-compliant global REITs. SPRE was launched on Dec 30, 2020 and is managed by SP Funds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.