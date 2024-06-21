SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Stake Reduced by New Hampshire Trust

New Hampshire Trust lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Cardiff Park Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 43.9% in the third quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $129.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.60. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.87 and a fifty-two week high of $132.49.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.