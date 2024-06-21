Spectris (LON:SXS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Spectris (LON:SXS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by Shore Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SXS. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,435 ($56.35) price target on shares of Spectris in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Spectris to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 8,500 ($108.01) price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Spectris from GBX 3,780 ($48.03) to GBX 3,520 ($44.73) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,250 ($54.00) price target on shares of Spectris in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spectris currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 6,441 ($81.84).

LON SXS opened at GBX 2,912 ($37.00) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 2,094.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.69. Spectris has a one year low of GBX 2,750 ($34.94) and a one year high of GBX 3,861 ($49.06). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,241.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,424.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

In other news, insider Alison Henwood acquired 1,053 shares of Spectris stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,266 ($41.50) per share, with a total value of £34,390.98 ($43,698.83). In related news, insider Alison Henwood purchased 1,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,266 ($41.50) per share, with a total value of £34,390.98 ($43,698.83). Also, insider Derek Harding sold 1,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,201 ($40.67), for a total value of £61,107.09 ($77,645.60). In the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,061 shares of company stock valued at $3,465,350. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Spectris plc provides precision measurement solutions worldwide. It operates through Spectris Scientific, Spectris Dynamics, and Other segments. The Spectris Scientific segment provides advanced sensors and instruments used to measure, analyze, and characterize materials; and monitor ultra-clean manufacturing environments.

